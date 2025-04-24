Politics

Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts

24 April 2025 - 08:31 By Nellie Peyton and Tannur Anders
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a joint press conference with other African leaders in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 16 2023. File photo.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a joint press conference with other African leaders in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 16 2023. File photo.
Image: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in South Africa on Thursday for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on bilateral co-operation and efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Zelensky has been trying to shore up international support for Kyiv's war effort amid growing pressure from US President Donald Trump, who said last week that Washington could walk away if there was no clear progress on a peace deal soon.

Commenting on the visit, Zelensky posted on X that he would meet Ramaphosa as well as other political and civil representatives. “It is crucial to bring a just peace closer,” he added.

South Africa, which maintains good relations with Russia, has remained neutral in the conflict which began in 2022.

“The visit provides South Africa and Ukraine with an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations ... It will also explore areas of co-operation with the objective to support efforts to bring lasting peace,” Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

Ukraine spells out hopes for Zelensky visit

Ambassador Liubov Abravitova says condemnation of war and invitation to G20 would be welcome
News
4 days ago

Ramaphosa held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, stating on X that the two leaders had affirmed “strong bilateral relations” and a commitment to work together towards a peaceful resolution of the war.

Zelensky on Wednesday said there needed to be an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire with Moscow repeating that Ukraine did not rule out any format of talks that could lead to a ceasefire.

Zelensky's visit is the first by a Ukrainian head of state to South Africa. Ramaphosa and Zelensky have met multiple times including in Kyiv in 2023 as part of a mediation attempt by African leaders which did not achieve notable results. 

Reuters

Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
