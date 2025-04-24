Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

24 April 2025 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
The NPA is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

Jeff Radebe tells inquest how Albert Luthuli defied the apartheid regime

Despite the strict banning orders were meted out by the apartheid regime on the ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli, he continued to defy ...
21 hours ago

Luthuli was killed by apartheid govt because ANC was rising to power, says Radebe

ANC veteran tells inquest the president-general was assassinated along with a number of other leaders fighting for freedom at the time
1 day ago

WATCH | Hearing into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

The NPA is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC ...
1 day ago
