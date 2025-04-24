Politics

WATCH | Political parties brief media on VAT discussion outcomes

24 April 2025 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The ANC, IFP, ActionSA, PAC, Rise Mzansi, Bosa, UDM, GOOD, Al Jama'ah and PA are holding a joint media briefing on Thursday on the outcomes of their discussions to resolve the fiscal framework.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

VAT hike reversed, spending cuts now on the cards

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has reversed the proposed increase in VAT, which will now remain at 15% after May 1 — requiring spending ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Is VAT control in the minister’s hands? Court hears DA, EFF’s urgent challenge

Judge says court will try to give an order by next week Tuesday
Politics
1 day ago

‘Introduce apartheid tax instead of a VAT hike’: EFF

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe has suggested options for the government to raise revenue instead of increasing value added tax.
Politics
1 day ago

DA, EFF VAT case a test for parliament

The DA and the EFF’s court case to block the 0.5 percentage point VAT hike from kicking in on May 1, now being argued in the Western Cape High Court, ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF calls for resignation of Godongwana and Treasury DG after VAT hike reversal Politics
  2. ANC not told of 'assassination' attempt on Paul Mashatile: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  3. VAT hike reversed, spending cuts now on the cards Politics
  4. ‘Introduce apartheid tax instead of a VAT hike’: EFF Politics
  5. POLL | Do you think Mashatile’s ‘assassination’ attempt was real or staged? Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Relive the terror every night ... Until Dawn
Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s ...