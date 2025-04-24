Politics

WATCH | Ruling on Zuma's appeal to have Downer removed from arms deal case

24 April 2025 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Former president Jacob Zuma is back at the Pietermaritzburg high court to hear the ruling on his appeal application to have prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed from the arms deal trial.

