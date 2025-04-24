Courtesy of SABC
Former president Jacob Zuma is back at the Pietermaritzburg high court to hear the ruling on his appeal application to have prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed from the arms deal trial.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ruling on Zuma's appeal to have Downer removed from arms deal case
