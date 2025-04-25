Politics

Emerging economies face longer time of tighter financing: Lesetja Kganyago

25 April 2025 - 07:30 By Karin Strohecker and David Lawder
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says it is too early to know the impact on global disinflation of the trade tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump's imports tariffs. File image
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says it is too early to know the impact on global disinflation of the trade tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump's imports tariffs. File image
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Emerging economies will have to grapple with tighter global financing conditions for longer while the future of risk-free assets is very much in focus, says the head of the central bank.

Speaking on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said it was too early to know the impact on global disinflation of the trade tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump's imports tariffs.

"We know tariffs are negative for economic growth. It's a no-win game," Kganyago said in an interview.

"For many of us who are from small, open economies, the impact on sentiment is such that global financing conditions remain tight or tighter for longer than what we had expected them to be."

As part of the broad tariffs he announced in early April, Trump slapped a 31% levy on imports from SA. Many of the higher US levies on dozens of countries have been put on hold.

The back and forth on tariffs also rocked US Treasury markets, which form the bedrock of global fixed income markets and a baseline for global borrowing costs.

"If financial conditions tighten, countries that are having external financing needs would have to meet those financing needs at higher cost, and that has implications for capital flows which would then have implications for exchange rates," Kganyago said.

The future of risk-free assets, which traditionally include US government bonds and the dollar, was one of the main issues at the meetings in Washington this week, he said.

"One of the puzzles of the past few weeks had been risk-free assets being sold and the dollar depreciating," he said.

It was asked whether this was a structural break or simply people having too much cash riding on risk-free assets, he said.

"It's too early to tell and we can't quite say what the impact would be, but previous correlations that we knew had been that when you have this amount of uncertainty, people run to the safe haven of the safe assets, and the safe assets behaved differently."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Enoch Godongwana says he won’t resign after VAT U-turn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Thursday he will not resign after the government's U-turn on a planned value added tax hike, despite ...
Politics
1 hour ago

PALI LEHOHLA | Trumponomics gambles with trust and goodwill the US may never regain

The country hit with the highest tariff, Lesotho, had a tradesman whose story serves as a cautionary tale
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Bessent says China tariffs are not sustainable as US signals willingness to de-escalate

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that high tariffs between the United States and China are not sustainable, as President Donald ...
News
1 day ago

Durban business confidence dips as global and domestic issues weigh, report shows

While confidence levels dropped, the mood remains positive, indicating the efficacy of the interventions to rehabilitate the city
News
1 day ago

Tapping into the trading opportunities that sit right on our doorstep

Afrocentricity is now of paramount importance — as a developed economy, we can lead the charge, writes Cornelius Coetzee.
Business Times
5 days ago

Relief as 'cautious' SARB keeps repo rate on hold

Economists welcomed the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate on hold despite a number of headwinds in the global and domestic outlook, ...
Business Times
1 month ago

G20 meeting of finance ministers ends with no communique, absent delegates

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said they were not deterred by hiccups and disagreements in their G20 ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF calls for resignation of Godongwana and Treasury DG after VAT hike reversal Politics
  2. ANC not told of 'assassination' attempt on Paul Mashatile: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  3. VAT hike reversed, spending cuts now on the cards Politics
  4. Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts Politics
  5. Trump call 'a long time coming', says Ramaphosa as Zelensky cuts visit short Politics

Latest Videos

Open Book Online: Celebrating 10 years of uHlanga Press part 1
Bonobos' chatter reveals human-like language skills | REUTERS