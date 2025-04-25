Politics

Enoch Godongwana says he won’t resign after VAT U-turn

25 April 2025 - 07:26 By Karin Strohecker and Colleen Goko
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana at a press conference at the 2025 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC on April 24 2025.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana at a press conference at the 2025 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC on April 24 2025.
Image: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Thursday he will not resign after the government's U-turn on a planned value added tax hike, despite opposition calls for him to quit.

"My job is to introduce money bills. Nothing says they must be popular," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

Godongwana, who landed in the US capital this week grappling with the worst rift in US-SA relations in decades, was forced on Thursday to scrap a rise in the VAT that threatened the stability of the ruling coalition government.

The proposal to raise the VAT by one percentage point over two years, which was intended to boost state revenue, met resistance as the economy grapples with sluggish growth and public discontent over rising living costs. An initial proposal for a two percentage point increase in VAT led to the postponement of the budget presentation in February, TimesLIVE reported.

On a ratings agency view of the VAT U-turn, the finance minister said: "I don't think what will inform them is the noise. What will trigger them is whether the final product is a sustainable budget."

The about-turn blows a R75bn hole in the medium-term budget and leaves Godongwana with the task of drawing up what he said was "a different fiscal framework in line with the new realities of revenue and spending".

"I maintain that if the purpose for which VAT was raised is taken into account, its reversal will have a negative impact on those issues. That cannot be disputed," he said.

The revamped fiscal framework will be keenly watched by S&P Global Ratings, which has a positive outlook on SA.

A credible outcome could secure the first credit rating upgrade for SA in two decades, while the opposite could raise future borrowing costs and dent investor appetite for the country.

" I don't think what will inform them is the noise," Godongwana said.

"What will trigger them is whether the final product is a sustainable budget."

Reuters

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | What next for Enoch Godongwana after his VAT U-turn?

The DA and EFF have already called for his head, though the ANC is closing ranks — for now
Opinion & Analysis
4 hours ago

VAT hike reversed, spending cuts now on the cards

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has reversed the proposed increase in VAT, which will now remain at 15% after May 1 — requiring spending ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANALYSIS | Godongwana's VAT U-turn raises difficult legal questions

Finance minister's statement seems to implicitly acknowledge that he is not legally empowered, through a mere announcement, to reverse the VAT hike
News
4 hours ago

ANC denies any talks of a settlement with the DA, calls for it to show proof

The ANC is meeting with the DA leadership on Friday and it's expected to be a heated one over its continued participation in the GNU.
Politics
4 hours ago

DA, EFF VAT case a test for parliament

The DA and the EFF’s court case to block the 0.5 percentage point VAT hike from kicking in on May 1, now being argued in the Western Cape High Court, ...
Politics
2 days ago

GNU parties fuming after DA claims victory over VAT hike reversal

The DA claiming victory over the national treasury’s withdrawal of the VAT hike has pitted it against the majority of its government of national ...
Politics
11 hours ago

Higher tax won't solve anything

The savings should be made in decreasing state inefficiencies, mismanagement, corruption and ideological and populist policies, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF calls for resignation of Godongwana and Treasury DG after VAT hike reversal Politics
  2. ANC not told of 'assassination' attempt on Paul Mashatile: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  3. VAT hike reversed, spending cuts now on the cards Politics
  4. Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts Politics
  5. Trump call 'a long time coming', says Ramaphosa as Zelensky cuts visit short Politics

Latest Videos

Open Book Online: Celebrating 10 years of uHlanga Press part 1
Bonobos' chatter reveals human-like language skills | REUTERS