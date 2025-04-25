Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

25 April 2025 - 10:53 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings into the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC comes under fire for delay in having another Albert Luthuli inquest

The grandson of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli lambasted the ANC over the delays in the re-opening the inquest into his grandfather’s ...
Politics
1 day ago

Jeff Radebe tells inquest how Albert Luthuli defied the apartheid regime

Despite the strict banning orders were meted out by the apartheid regime on the ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli, he continued to defy ...
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings into the death of iconic ...
Politics
3 days ago
