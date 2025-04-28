Politics

Crime, potholes, fires, service delivery hot topics on Freedom Day in Thembisa

28 April 2025 - 10:11 By Seipati Mothoa
Gauteng sport, arts and culture MEC Matome Chiloane, premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza celebrate Freedom Day at the Tswelopele Sports Centre in Thembisa on Sunday April 27 2025.
Image: Thembisa Online Provided

Two fires days apart at Tembisa Hospital, potholes and safety were some of the issues discussed at Freedom Day celebrations in Gauteng's East Rand on Sunday.

Gauteng sport, arts & culture MEC Matome Chiloane, premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza commemorated the day with residents of the Thembisa community.

Lesufi said investigations were under way after two recent fires and they would find those responsible. 

“Thembisa Hospital will be fixed and will operate some time next week” he said.

He added that more hospitals would be built at Oliven, Daveyton, Diepsloot and Orange Farm as Tembisa Hospital was inundated with patients. 

Thembisa residents attending the Freedom Day celebration
Image: Thembisa Online Provided

He called on the mayor of Thembisa to address the issue of sewage flowing into the township's streets and for the potholes to be fixed immediately.

The programme started with performances from choirs, dancers and local singers.

Xhakaza said the changes in Thembisa could be seen through the work and service delivery happening.

“We are glad the coalition is stable and we will continue to deliver services and unite our people,” he said.

He urged the community to report vandalism and cable theft.

“Potholes must be closed so that we have better roads especially after the heavy rains we experienced,” he added.

Xhakaza said the event was to honour those who contributed to the liberation of the country and educate the youth about the sacrifices made for freedom.

Chiloane said: “In remembrance of Freedom day, we stand upon the ground of heroes like Chris Hani whose sacrifices and courage serves as a reminder of the freedom we now enjoy.”  

Lesufi said the government was working hard with the SAPS to fight against crime in Thembisa. 

“I am thankful the premier spoke on the issues that we are facing in our community and how the government will implement the plans on fixing them,” said Thembisa resident Duduzile Khumalo, 66. 

TimesLIVE

