Politics

Lesufi orders probe into R34m office rental costs in Gauteng

29 April 2025 - 13:02
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed an independent forensic firm to investigate high costs associated with rental offices. File photo.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed an independent forensic firm to investigate high costs associated with rental offices. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says investigations into the high costs associated with renting offices for government departments will soon be under way.

Sunday Times reported the provincial government spends R34m a month on renting office space, totalling more than R400m a year, despite owning 41 vacant buildings.

The vacant buildings are said to be in poor condition and have been declared uninhabitable, resulting in the provincial government having to lease office space from private owners.

Lesufi said an independent forensic company was appointed to determine whether the rental costs are justified and if there are any irregularities in the leasing process.

He outlined steps to address the issue, including conducting a cost-benefit analysis of owning vs leasing buildings and assisting the provincial government in optimising or selling vacant properties. The government will also explore private sector partnerships to repurpose underused buildings into mixed-use developments.

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo ‘undeterred’ by SIU R79m office lease investigation

“I will pursue this. The lawyers must know I fear not. I sleep nicely at night knowing I have nothing to fear, whether it is an SIU investigation or ...
News
2 weeks ago

“This includes prioritising the Gauteng Precinct Development project, a strategic initiative to revitalise key government precincts. This long-term plan will optimise state-owned properties, reduce reliance on leased spaces and ensure cost-effective, modernised infrastructure for improved public service delivery.”

Lesufi emphasised the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility and efficient use of public resources.

“We want to ensure strict compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and supply chain regulations while scrutinising expenditure on leased properties.

“This process will guarantee due diligence, transparency and accountability. Our long-term goal is to minimise reliance on leased office space by maximising the use of existing state-owned assets while ensuring our employees have safe, healthy workspaces that comply with occupational health and safety standards.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crime, potholes, fires, service delivery hot topics on Freedom Day in Thembisa

Two fires days apart at Tembisa Hospital, potholes and safety were some of the issues discussed at Freedom Day celebrations in Gauteng's East Rand ...
Politics
1 day ago

Gauteng government spends whopping R34m a month on office rentals for MECs

Administration owns 41 properties across the province that top officials cannot use because they have been allowed to fall into a dangerous state of ...
News
3 days ago

Transport dept to spend millions to fix KZN's potholes and get bullet train on track

Fixing kilometres of potholes, getting a bullet train between Gauteng and Durban on track, fixing flood-damaged infrastructure, helping regional ...
Politics
4 days ago

Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs

The City of Tshwane has revealed plans to build Africa's largest automotive assembly precinct in Rosslyn, creating 150,000 jobs
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC denies being part of cover up in Luthuli's death Politics
  2. SA could have Steenhuisen as president if ANC is arrogant: Malema Politics
  3. Lesufi orders probe into R34m office rental costs in Gauteng Politics
  4. ANC cadres framed me in the arms deals case, says Zuma Politics
  5. KZN finance MEC Francois Rodgers pleads for no further cuts when new budget is ... Politics

Latest Videos

Mmaps Maponyane, Ponahalo and more talk local fashion
100 days of Donald Trump's presidency