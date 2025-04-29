SA could have Steenhuisen as president if ANC is arrogant: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africa could find itself with a white president, specifically DA leader John Steenhuisen, if the ANC continues to behave in an “arrogant” manner.

Malema warned that if the ANC doesn't change its attitude, the opposition would be strong enough to vote out President Cyril Ramaphosa. “I want to warn you that this country would have a white president ... if the ANC behaves the way it's behaving,” Malema said.

“With this kind of attitude by the ANC and their arrogance, even when it’s been humbled it’s still acting in an arrogant manner. If they won’t change their attitude, we will fold our arms when they will be needing us, and they will lose.”

Malema made the comments to journalists on Monday, criticising the ANC's attitude despite not being the only party in government.

During the weekend, acting president Gwede Mantashe made comments about the EFF, saying leaving the DA for the EFF and MK Party amid GNU tensions would be like leaving the devil to run into the fire. “You are going to burn anyway,” Mantashe said.

“You know Gwede ... they must not just speak loosely, things are not working here, you don’t just speak like you have power,” Malema said. “He must not speak; he doesn’t have the numbers. There’s going to be a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, and I can tell you, they are going to come to us, running the same way they did on the budget process.”

Malema said the EFF would support any motion against Ramaphosa. However, he said the party would not support the MK Party's motion of no confidence against finance minister Enoch Godongwana, which came after the reversal of the VAT increase. He believes Ramaphosa should be held responsible for the mess.

“We will not support the MK Party's motion because it doesn't make sense. If they meant business, they should put a motion of no confidence against the president, then we’d have a role to play.

“Any motion of no confidence put against the president of the ANC we will support because he has put us into this mess. He is responsible for every mess we are experiencing today.”

TimesLIVE