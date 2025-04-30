Politics

EFF demands transparency in investigation into deaths of three cops

'The country deserves to know whether these are isolated incidents or something far more criminal and sinister': spokesperson Sinawo Thambo

30 April 2025 - 15:40
Police believe constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 20 and Keamogetswe Buys, 24, were hijacked and kidnapped en route to their deployment in Limpopo.
Image: SAPS

The EFF has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the deaths of three police officers whose bodies were found in the Hennops River in Centurion on Tuesday.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed that three of the five bodies retrieved are those of the three missing police officers. The other body is that of an admin clerk attached to the Lyttelton police station.

Constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30, and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were last seen on April 23 at an Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza along the N1. Masemola said investigations are under way and the police are still searching for the VW Polo the three were travelling in.

“Masemola must provide answers — not only to the families but to the public — about what happened, why and who must be held accountable,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

“The country deserves to know whether these are isolated incidents or something far more criminal and sinister.”

While the party commended the investigation team, Thambo said it is concerning that the fifth body, which was found in a decomposed state, has not been identified.

“This development is deeply concerning. The presence of multiple bodies in one river system, within a short time frame and geographic radius, suggests a broader and possibly co-ordinated pattern of violence that demands urgent and thorough investigation.

“The EFF urges authorities to work with urgency to identify the last individual and notify their family. No family should have to endure uncertainty about the fate of their loved ones, and every life lost deserves dignity, justice and closure.”

The MK Party has also called for a quick investigation into the matter.

“Should any foul play be uncovered, swift and decisive action must be taken without delay. Justice must prevail not only to honour the memory of these officers but also to reassure the public that the safety of our law enforcement personnel remains a national priority,” said spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

TimesLIVE

