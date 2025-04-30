The government has strongly condemned deliberate acts of misinformation and promotion of racial hatred, especially on social media.
The government noted that Sebastian Jooste, a 46-year-old former farmer, is claimed to be the person behind the social media account “Boer” on X which had been spreading “hate speech, racism and false information”.
Acting government spokesperson Terry Vandayar said law enforcement agencies continued to investigate incidents of misinformation. “The government strongly condemns deliberate acts of misinformation and promotion of racial hatred,” he said.
He added that on allegations of farm murders, crime statistics released by he police revealed that in the third quarter of 2024/25, only one white farmer was murdered. He said the claims that farm murders had increased was a lie.
“Law enforcement agencies are winning the fight against farm murders,” he said.
“Those who violate the laws of the country, regardless of their colour and creed, will be acted upon by law enforcement” he said.
He added that the government would remain committed to protecting the safety of all who lived and worked in South Africa, including farmers and rural communities.
Government slams 'misinformation, racial hatred' around farm murders
Social media account 'Boer' on X has been spreading hate speech: spokesperson
