WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

30 April 2025 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court in a bid to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

TimesLIVE

