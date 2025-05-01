Politics

MK Party wins another ward in KZN by-election

01 May 2025 - 12:28 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party has won a ward in by-elections.
MK Party has won a ward in by-elections.
Image: Emacous Photography_24/ X

The MK Party continued to show its strength ahead of next year's local government elections by snatching a ward from the ANC in a by-election in ward 18 in Mandeni on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast.

The party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, won the ward by 813 votes against 533 received by the ANC. The MK Party has taken over several wards from the ANC in by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal.

It also recently snatched ward 110 from the DA in eThekwini metro.

Voting in ward 18, was marred by allegations of vote rigging after an IEC official allegedly took a scanner to a certain house on the pretext of charging it. The official has since been suspended pending an investigation.

The ward became vacant after the ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida was killed in February. It is alleged he was killed because he opposed ANC members involved in corruption at Mandeni local municipality. Before he was killed he received a threatening call warning him his days were numbered.

He was killed barely days after he wrote a letter containing allegations of corruption against some fellow party members to the ANC secretary in the General Gizenga Mpanza region, Sphe Zulu. Two alleged hitmen have since been arrested in connection with Mabhida's murder. They are in custody after abandoning their bail application. Zulu acknowledged receipt of Mabhida's letter.

He said Mabhida was killed before they could meet for him to explain in detail the contents of his letter.

Zulu also welcomed the swift response to the alleged contravention of the IEC Act of the official who allegedly took a scanner from a voting station.

“The ANC in the region welcomes the decision by IEC to take drastic action against a presiding officer and an official deployed to officiate the by-election in ward 18,” said Zulu.

He said the IEC official was accused of clandestinely removing the voter management device (VMD) from the voting station to an undisclosed location under the guise of charging it.

“The same official was caught trying to mobilise people against voting for the ANC. The official was persuading at least three young voters not to vote ANC saying that the ANC led Mandeni Municipality failed to gravel the access road leading to the voting station,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘There won’t be a VAT increase because of MK Party’: Shivambu claims credit, calls for Godongwana’s resignation

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has called for finance minister Enoch Godongwana's immediate resignation, accusing him of attempting to ...
Politics
6 days ago

ANC cadres framed me in the arms deals case, says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has claimed he was being framed with the arms deal case by ANC cadres who are now claiming he was a spy.
Politics
6 days ago

'ANC didn't try to convince MKP to join GNU': party rejects leaked audio claims

The ANC has dismissed allegations it approached the MK Party to join the government of national unity at the height of the budget impasse with its ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Political battle for key KZN ward goes to court Politics
  2. LISTEN | Zuma threatens to take vote-rigging case to international courts Politics
  3. Nkandla by-election results show IFP is party of choice in Zuma’s backyard Politics

Most read

  1. SA could have Steenhuisen as president if ANC is arrogant: Malema Politics
  2. ANC concedes GNU forced a 'complete change' on budget processing Politics
  3. Government slams 'misinformation, racial hatred' around farm murders Politics
  4. ‘We are losing women needlessly’: KZN health MEC Simelane raises alarm about ... Politics
  5. Third time lucky? Godongwana announces new date for 2025 budget Politics

Latest Videos

2025 Renault Duster media launch
South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS