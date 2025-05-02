Politics

EFF to march to ‘Afrikaner-only’ township in Kleinfontein

02 May 2025 - 12:45 By Kabungane Biyela
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The EFF will march to Kleinfontein, east of Pretoria, on Friday.

The protest march is against alleged racial segregation and economic exclusion in the community.

The entrance to Kleinfontein, east of Pretoria.
Image: Kleinfontein se vriende

The high court in Pretoria has ruled in favour of the City of Tshwane enforcing laws relating to planning and building regulations.

According to the EFF: “This settlement has continued to operate under exclusionary principles, allowing only Boers/Afrikaners to live and work within its boundaries.”

The EFF considers this a “direct assault on the values of a nonracial and inclusive South Africa [for] which lives were sacrificed”.

The party called on the city and municipalities to reject any rezoning applications that display racial segregation and economic exclusion.

“Spatial planning and land zoning must be used as instruments to dismantle apartheid spatial planning and promote equitable access to land and opportunities,”it said.

The march will be a call to people of Tshwane who believe in justice, equality and the realisation of democracy.

“We urge communities, civil society organisations and progressive forces to join us in confronting and dismantling the relic of apartheid and all it represents.”

TimesLIVE

