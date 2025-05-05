South Africa to maintain ties with Bulgaria as embassy in Sofia closes

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has announced that South Africa will close its embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, effective June 30, as part of a broader strategy to realign the country’s diplomatic footprint.
Dirco said the decision was driven by financial prudence rather than any deterioration in bilateral relations.
“This decision, informed by prudent fiscal considerations and the need to prioritise national resource allocation, forms part of a broader strategic realignment of South Africa’s diplomatic missions globally. Since 2021, South Africa has undertaken necessary adjustments to its international footprint to ensure fiscal sustainability while maintaining its commitment to effective diplomatic engagement and bilateral partnerships,” it said in a statement.
Dirco said the embassy’s closure does not diminish the importance South Africa places on its “long-standing and cordial relations with Bulgaria”.
“It is a measure compelled by the imperative of responsible fiscal stewardship.”
The announcement followed extensive diplomatic consultations between Pretoria and Sofia.
Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola personally engaged his Bulgarian counterpart, foreign minister Ivan Kondov, to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to strengthening ties.
“To ensure continued collaboration, South Africa will maintain diplomatic and consular relations with Bulgaria through its resident mission in Athens, Greece, which will assume responsibility for bilateral engagements,” Dirco said.
The government expressed appreciation for the Bulgarian diplomatic presence in Pretoria and reaffirmed its intent to sustain co-operation through that channel.
Lamola also expressed optimism that South Africa’s diplomatic presence in Sofia could be reinstated in the future.
“We express our earnest intention to restore a dedicated diplomatic presence in Sofia as soon as fiscal conditions permit, reflecting our shared aspirations for a deepened partnership,” he said.
TimesLIVE
South Africa to maintain ties with Bulgaria as embassy in Sofia closes
Image: 123RF/TAIGA
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has announced that South Africa will close its embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, effective June 30, as part of a broader strategy to realign the country’s diplomatic footprint.
Dirco said the decision was driven by financial prudence rather than any deterioration in bilateral relations.
“This decision, informed by prudent fiscal considerations and the need to prioritise national resource allocation, forms part of a broader strategic realignment of South Africa’s diplomatic missions globally. Since 2021, South Africa has undertaken necessary adjustments to its international footprint to ensure fiscal sustainability while maintaining its commitment to effective diplomatic engagement and bilateral partnerships,” it said in a statement.
Dirco said the embassy’s closure does not diminish the importance South Africa places on its “long-standing and cordial relations with Bulgaria”.
“It is a measure compelled by the imperative of responsible fiscal stewardship.”
The announcement followed extensive diplomatic consultations between Pretoria and Sofia.
Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola personally engaged his Bulgarian counterpart, foreign minister Ivan Kondov, to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to strengthening ties.
“To ensure continued collaboration, South Africa will maintain diplomatic and consular relations with Bulgaria through its resident mission in Athens, Greece, which will assume responsibility for bilateral engagements,” Dirco said.
The government expressed appreciation for the Bulgarian diplomatic presence in Pretoria and reaffirmed its intent to sustain co-operation through that channel.
Lamola also expressed optimism that South Africa’s diplomatic presence in Sofia could be reinstated in the future.
“We express our earnest intention to restore a dedicated diplomatic presence in Sofia as soon as fiscal conditions permit, reflecting our shared aspirations for a deepened partnership,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Ramaphosa's Afrikaner trump card
UN urges stronger measures to combat human trafficking, forced criminality across borders
WATCH | Thabo Mbeki delivers inaugural Aziz Pahad lecture
Rasool 'gagged' over US expulsion row
'He crossed a line that we can’t defend': Ebrahim Rasool's own goal
‘Nothing sinister’ about meetings with Musk, says Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos