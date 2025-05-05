Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

05 May 2025 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court in a bid to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

Witness disputes evidence from original Chief Luthuli inquest

The reopened inquest into the mysterious death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli now under way at the Pietermaritzburg high court on ...
5 days ago

Luthuli reopened inquest adjourned after witness breaks down

An inquest into the mysterious death of the late ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli had to be adjourned in the Pietermaritzburg high court on ...
6 days ago

ANC denies being part of cover up in Luthuli's death

The ANC has denied being party to an alleged cover up in the death of its former president-general chief Albert Luthuli.
6 days ago

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court in a bid to have the initial findings on the death of ...
5 days ago
