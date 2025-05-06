Politics

IFP recalls mayor of Jozini after NEC holds special meeting

Locals had marched against Mfananaye Mathe last month, saying there was no money because of mismanagement

06 May 2025 - 14:57 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Jozini local municipality mayor Mfananaye Mathe who is now an ordinary councillor.
Former Jozini local municipality mayor Mfananaye Mathe who is now an ordinary councillor.
Image: Supplied

Flamboyant Jozini mayor Mfananaye Mathe has been demoted to an ordinary councillor.

Mathe, who referred to himself as king of the mayors, was stripped of the role at the northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality by his party, the IFP.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “The IFP NEC held a special meeting with the IFP Jozini constituency executive committee and the Jozini IFP caucus of councillors to consider governance challenges and related matters in Jozini municipality.”

After “extensive discussions and careful consideration of all material facts, the NEC decided to reconfigure the Exco of Jozini municipality”.

“The IFP extends its appreciation to the outgoing leadership of Jozini.

“These changes are part of the IFP’s ongoing assessment of all IFP-led municipalities. The party remains committed to good governance,” said Hlengwa.

Mathe survived the chop in February when his colleague Petros Ngubane, who was mayor of Umzinyathi district municipality, was demoted to ordinary councillor.

Last month, the ANC in Jozini marched against Mathe, saying the municipality coffers were empty because of mismanagement.

On Monday, Mathe was seen in a video doing his job as an ordinary councillor where he presented a housing project to ward 6 residents. He told them he didn't join the IFP for positions but “to serve the people”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC in KZN brings Jozini to a standstill as members call for mayor's head

Hundreds of ANC members marched to the Jozini local municipality offices in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday calling for IFP mayor Naye Mathe step ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Mampara of the week: MfanaNaye Mathe

You know the silly season is upon us when political parties start showing off  every project implemented where they govern.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Cogta suspends two officials over failed R151m KZN water project

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has suspended two officials allegedly implicated in a failed R151m water ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

EFF leads march to demand answers over uMkhanyakude water crisis

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has given uMkhanyakude district municipality a seven-day ultimatum to provide solutions to the water crisis.
Politics
1 month ago

Mabuyakhulu says GNU budget impasse will not affect KZN coalition

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is adamant the budget impasse between the party and the DA in the government of national unity will not affect the coalition ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Jeff Radebe pledges no-nonsense approach to revive ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

The new sheriff in town has already found his first target - the shocking R20m that is spent monthly on water tankers in eThekwini
Politics
1 month ago

IFP deputy president Mzamo Buthelezi calls for reconciliation with ANC to heal historical wounds

IFP deputy president inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi has called for renewed reconciliation talks between the party and the ANC to heal wounds inflicted during ...
Politics
1 month ago

IN PICS | IFP aims to grow stronger in national politics, speaks against factions

Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi called on party members to end factions.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Jobs should be awarded based on merit, not race’: DA challenges Employment ... Politics
  2. POLL | Do you support the DA's Employment Equity Act challenge? Politics
  3. ANC says DA’s case on employment equity ‘reveals its enduring opposition to ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | Mbalula tells ANC supporters to be disciplined, like ZCC members and ... Politics
  5. POLL | Should ANC oust DA from GNU and bring in smaller parties instead? Politics

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...