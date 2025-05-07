Politics

DA calls no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Morero before state of the city address

07 May 2025 - 16:02
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero at a media briefing in March. File photo
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero at a media briefing in March. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The DA in the City of Johannesburg will try to oust mayor Dada Morero.

Moments before Morero's state of the city address on Wednesday, the DA said it is fed up watching the country’s economic heart fall apart due to neglect.

They not only filed a no-confidence motion against the mayor but also speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, who is deployed by ActionSA.

If the motion succeeds, the ANC/ActionSA/EFF coalition that took over from ousted DA mayor Mpho Phalatse will collapse.

However, the blue party will have to convince its former allies the IFP and PA, who switched sides, to support the motion because they do not have the required numbers on their own.

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku accused the governing coalition of bringing the local government machinery to a halt.

