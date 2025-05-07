Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues

07 May 2025 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears

Luthuli died in 1967 after he was allegedly hit by a train, a claim his family disputes
Politics
1 day ago

Witness disputes evidence from original Chief Luthuli inquest

The reopened inquest into the mysterious death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli now under way at the Pietermaritzburg high court on ...
Politics
1 week ago

Luthuli reopened inquest adjourned after witness breaks down

An inquest into the mysterious death of the late ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli had to be adjourned in the Pietermaritzburg high court on ...
Politics
1 week ago

ANC denies being part of cover up in Luthuli's death

The ANC has denied being party to an alleged cover up in the death of its former president-general chief Albert Luthuli.
Politics
1 week ago
