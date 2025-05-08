Mashatile warns against abuse of state institutions ahead of ANC's 2027 conference

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the abuse of state institutions by politicians to pursue one another ahead of the ANC national conference in 2027 will not be tolerated.

This, he said, will be watched closely as the ANC edges closer to electing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successor.

Mashatile is in the running, along with other senior ANC leaders including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Taking oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mashatile was asked by EFF leader Julius Malema whether he believed the several allegations he is facing, including being pursued for perjury in a case relating to a North West provincial conference and the case of corruption brought by the DA, have anything to do with him running for the ANC’s top position.

Mashatile said though they have not identified this as a fact, his advice for those who want to contest ANC positions is that they must do so in the conference and not through the use of law enforcement agencies.

“I want to say, Honourable Malema, we will guard against that. So my advice to those who are going to conferences from any party, go and contest at the conference, don’t want somebody else to do some work for you, go there and convince the delegates that you are a suitable candidate to be elected,” said Mashatile.

“We will guard against any abuse of state institutions for party political interests. People get elected by branches; the power lies with the branches.”

He said he believed the NPA remained independent and impartial and that should [the party] identify abuse as the conference approaches, it will deal with it.

“As activists and elected public representatives we have no authority to interfere with their operations or use our justice system to pursue our personal political interests,” said Mashatile. “We will continue to condemn anyone who continues to use state institutions for their political interests or ambitions without fear or favour.”

Mashatile said as far as he was concerned those pursuing him for perjury in the case relating to an affidavit he deposed when he was running the ANC conference in the North West were running out of room.

He said with the Supreme Court of Appeals recently throwing their case out they were now left with few options to further pursue him, including the Constitutional Court.

“Of course, Honourable Malema wants to know because the ANC is going to a conference in 2027, ‘are we going to see more problems’, the leadership of the ANC as far as I know would be concerned if there was to be such eventuality and we will make sure that indeed we respect the laws,” said Mashatile.

As far as contesting in conferences is concerned, Mashatile said everyone, including himself, should not be unable to contest for fear of being pursued politically.

“South Africans have rights irrespective of what political parties they belong to. I know that in this country people have rights to participate freely in elections of whatever sorts, in whatever party, without fear that someone will use state institutions against them.”

He said, however, that as the deputy president he remains concerned at the notion that there are attempts from politicians to try to influence state institutions to pursue each other.

“I hold great concerns about any attempt and misuse of state institutions for political purposes. Political interference in the justice system not only undermines our democracy, it erodes public trust, fosters corruption and may lead to instability,” said Mashatile.

“In this regard, the misuse of state institutions for political interests is currently being addressed through the implementation of some of the recommendations of the state capture commission, known by many as the Zondo commission, some of which have already been adopted by this parliament through the passing of relevant legislation.”