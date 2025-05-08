Politics

POLL | Do you think Dada Morero's 'bomb squad' will fix Joburg's dire state?

08 May 2025 - 12:17 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has announced plans to introduce a “bomb squad” to tackle the city's dire state, focusing on issues such as potholes, land invasion and illegal migrants.

The intervention team, led by 73-year-old veteran Snuki Zikalala, is expected to be operational in June.

During his state of the city address, Morero said this initiative is part of turnaround plan for the city.

To achieve this, let us use our executive orders by establishing a high-power implementation impact team known as the bomb squad,” he said. “In military language, a bomb squad has the responsibility of removing bombs and to prevent them exploding. This bomb squad must remove constraints that hinder the city’s ability to create the Johannesburg we want to see.”

This is the second layer of leadership to be introduced after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the presidential intervention working group which descended on Johannesburg last month.

Morero hailed the president’s interventions, which saw a service delivery “war room” established in March, saying progress is being made.

“We have seen a decline in service delivery protests. Intergovernmental, regional and state-owned entities are collaborating to fast-track service delivery.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Snuki Zikalala to lead Joburg service delivery 'bomb squad': mayor Morero

"State of disaster" declared to clamp down on crime.
Politics
1 day ago

DA calls no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Morero before state of the city address

The DA in the City of Johannesburg will try to oust mayor Dada Morero.
Politics
1 day ago

Electricity surcharge won’t be increased: Joburg mayor Dada Morero

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has assured residents that the R200 prepaid electricity surcharge will not be increased.
Politics
6 days ago

Joburg to host international farmers' conference

Johannesburg is set to host the world’s largest agricultural conference, the World Union of Wholesale Markets [WUWM].
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'This is unacceptable and spineless': Malema after he was denied UK visa Politics
  2. Snuki Zikalala to lead Joburg service delivery 'bomb squad': mayor Morero Politics
  3. Parliament portfolio committee will not summon MacG to account for remarks ... Politics
  4. POLL | Do you think Dada Morero's 'bomb squad' will fix Joburg's dire state? Politics
  5. Government to free up buildings, land in inner cities for low-cost housing Politics

Latest Videos

Pirates keep title ambitions alive with Soweto Derby win over Chiefs
BRICS Countries Should Become a Reliable Force in Safeguarding Developing ...