POLL | Do you think Dada Morero's 'bomb squad' will fix Joburg's dire state?

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has announced plans to introduce a “bomb squad” to tackle the city's dire state, focusing on issues such as potholes, land invasion and illegal migrants.
The intervention team, led by 73-year-old veteran Snuki Zikalala, is expected to be operational in June.
During his state of the city address, Morero said this initiative is part of turnaround plan for the city.
“To achieve this, let us use our executive orders by establishing a high-power implementation impact team known as the bomb squad,” he said. “In military language, a bomb squad has the responsibility of removing bombs and to prevent them exploding. This bomb squad must remove constraints that hinder the city’s ability to create the Johannesburg we want to see.”
This is the second layer of leadership to be introduced after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the presidential intervention working group which descended on Johannesburg last month.
Morero hailed the president’s interventions, which saw a service delivery “war room” established in March, saying progress is being made.
“We have seen a decline in service delivery protests. Intergovernmental, regional and state-owned entities are collaborating to fast-track service delivery.”
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
