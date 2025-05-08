Courtesy of SABC News
The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli is continuing in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli
Courtesy of SABC News
The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli is continuing in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
If hit by a train, Luthuli would have been killed instantly: expert
Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears
Witness disputes evidence from original Chief Luthuli inquest
Luthuli reopened inquest adjourned after witness breaks down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos