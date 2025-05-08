Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

08 May 2025 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli is continuing in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

READ MORE:

If hit by a train, Luthuli would have been killed instantly: expert

Expert says the evidence of Lategan, and that of a fireman who was travelling with him on the day of the alleged incident, was contradictory
Politics
1 day ago

Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears

Luthuli died in 1967 after he was allegedly hit by a train, a claim his family disputes
Politics
2 days ago

Witness disputes evidence from original Chief Luthuli inquest

The reopened inquest into the mysterious death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli now under way at the Pietermaritzburg high court on ...
Politics
1 week ago

Luthuli reopened inquest adjourned after witness breaks down

An inquest into the mysterious death of the late ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli had to be adjourned in the Pietermaritzburg high court on ...
Politics
1 week ago
