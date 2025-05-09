The US is working to bring the first group of white South Africans it has classified as “refugees” to the country early next week, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Friday, citing officials briefed on the plans and documents obtained by the newspaper.
US President Donald Trump's administration plans to send officials to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for an event marking the arrival of the South Africans, who belong to the white minority Afrikaner ethnic group, NYT said, citing a memo from the department of health and human services.
The White House and the department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The administration initially planned to welcome the Afrikaners on Monday, but some officials familiar with the matter cautioned that the plans remained in flux, subject to flight logistics and processing of the group, the report added.
Trump issued a February 7 executive order that called for the US to resettle Afrikaner "refugees". It said Afrikaners, who are descendants of mostly Dutch early settlers, were "victims of unjust racial discrimination".
SA's foreign ministry said in February Trump's executive order "lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognise SA's profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid".
The order came after Trump had suspended all US refugee admissions, citing security and cost concerns. Thousands of Afghans, Democratic Republic of Congo nationals and others fleeing conflict were blocked after they had been vetted and cleared.
First white South African ‘refugees’ due in US next week, NYT reports
Image: SUPPLIED
The US is working to bring the first group of white South Africans it has classified as “refugees” to the country early next week, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Friday, citing officials briefed on the plans and documents obtained by the newspaper.
US President Donald Trump's administration plans to send officials to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for an event marking the arrival of the South Africans, who belong to the white minority Afrikaner ethnic group, NYT said, citing a memo from the department of health and human services.
The White House and the department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The administration initially planned to welcome the Afrikaners on Monday, but some officials familiar with the matter cautioned that the plans remained in flux, subject to flight logistics and processing of the group, the report added.
Trump issued a February 7 executive order that called for the US to resettle Afrikaner "refugees". It said Afrikaners, who are descendants of mostly Dutch early settlers, were "victims of unjust racial discrimination".
SA's foreign ministry said in February Trump's executive order "lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognise SA's profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid".
The order came after Trump had suspended all US refugee admissions, citing security and cost concerns. Thousands of Afghans, Democratic Republic of Congo nationals and others fleeing conflict were blocked after they had been vetted and cleared.
READ MORE:
We need a new Afrikaner story: letting go of fear and embracing belonging
LISTEN | 'AfriForum sowing divisions': Ramaphosa responds to AfriForum, Solidarity's visit to Washington DC
No commercial Afrikaner farmers will leave, says Free State farmer
Great Trek to Texas? Nee, Oom Donnie
Trump has South Africa at war with itself yet again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos