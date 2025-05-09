'I remain a proud lesbian': deputy minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike addresses gender identity controversy

Deputy minister for women, youth and persons with disabilities Mmapaseka Steve Letsike has responded to social media users questioning her gender identity.
The controversy arose after Letsike spoke out against podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho for making derogatory comments about media personality Minnie Dlamini.
Mukwevho, in a recent podcast, suggested the reason Dlamini's partners left her was due to the unpleasant scent of her private parts.
Letsike called for Mukwevho to appear before parliament and account for his utterances.
She faced a public backlash, with some accusing her of prioritising certain issues. The criticism escalated into personal attacks, with some questioning her sexuality and gender identity.
In a statement on X, Letsike affirmed her identity as a lesbian.
“I remain a proud lesbian woman even in times like these,” she said.
“I used to rush to defend myself against attacks or false accusations but now I watch to see who believes it. The deeper one dives, the more one discovers the rot in society. We don't give up, we continue to stand up for a just society.”
Letsike has been open about her sexuality for years and is a known LGBTI activist. She married her wife Lucy in 2018 and the couple have a daughter.
Despite Letsike's request to have Mukwevho appear before parliament, the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities said Mukwevho would not be summoned to parliament.
Letsike said Mukwevho's comments were disparaging and undermined Dlamini's dignity.
“Mukwevho’s utterance constitutes online violence. I have issued a statement condemning these utterances as vile and disgusting, [and] which detailed interventions of holding him accountable for his unconstitutional statements,” Letsike said.
“We bring this matter to the portfolio committee noting the serious challenge of gender-based violence in society. What is alarming is that Mukwevho has a known history [of] disparaging Dlamini and other women on this platform.”
