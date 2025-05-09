Politics

'I remain a proud lesbian': deputy minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike addresses gender identity controversy

09 May 2025 - 16:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Mmapaseka Letsike.
Deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Mmapaseka Letsike.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Deputy minister for women, youth and persons with disabilities Mmapaseka Steve Letsike has responded to social media users questioning her gender identity.

The controversy arose after Letsike spoke out against podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho for making derogatory comments about media personality Minnie Dlamini.

Mukwevho, in a recent podcast, suggested the reason Dlamini's partners left her was due to the unpleasant scent of her private parts.

Letsike called for Mukwevho to appear before parliament and account for his utterances.

She faced a public backlash, with some accusing her of prioritising certain issues. The criticism escalated into personal attacks, with some questioning her sexuality and gender identity.

In a statement on X, Letsike affirmed her identity as a lesbian.

“I remain a proud lesbian woman even in times like these,” she said.

“I used to rush to defend myself against attacks or false accusations but now I watch to see who believes it. The deeper one dives, the more one discovers the rot in society. We don't give up, we continue to stand up for a just society.”

Letsike has been open about her sexuality for years and is a known LGBTI activist. She married her wife Lucy in 2018 and the couple have a daughter.

Despite Letsike's request to have Mukwevho appear before parliament, the portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities said Mukwevho would not be summoned to parliament.

Letsike said Mukwevho's comments were disparaging and undermined Dlamini's dignity.

Mukwevho’s utterance constitutes online violence. I have issued a statement condemning these utterances as vile and disgusting, [and] which detailed interventions of holding him accountable for his unconstitutional statements,” Letsike said.

We bring this matter to the portfolio committee noting the serious challenge of gender-based violence in society. What is alarming is that Mukwevho has a known history [of] disparaging Dlamini and other women on this platform.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament portfolio committee will not summon MacG to account for remarks about Minnie Dlamini

The parliament portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities has declined the request to summon podcaster MacGyver “MacG” ...
Politics
1 day ago

Deputy minister Mmapaseka Letsike takes stand against 'online GBV'

Deputy minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Mmapaseka Letsike says podcaster MacG's statements about Minnie ...
Politics
1 week ago

OUPA SEGALWE | Standards to which radio is held should extend to podcasts

No, extending regulation to podcasts does not amount to taking away the constitutional right to freedom of expression.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Search for chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's replacement at an advanced stage: Presidency

The panel set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to compile a shortlist of candidates for the position of chief justice has met to thrash out the ...
Politics
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'This is unacceptable and spineless': Malema after he was denied UK visa Politics
  2. UPDATE | Afrikaner ‘refugees’ to arrive under US refugee plan as soon as next ... Politics
  3. Snuki Zikalala to lead Joburg service delivery 'bomb squad': mayor Morero Politics
  4. Parliament portfolio committee will not summon MacG to account for remarks ... Politics
  5. POLL | Do you think Dada Morero's 'bomb squad' will fix Joburg's dire state? Politics

Latest Videos

A Mother's Love
Whitney Houston - I Look to You (Official HD Video)