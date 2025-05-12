Politics

WATCH | First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan

12 May 2025 - 06:25 By Thando Hlophe and Tim Cocks
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Katia Beeden, life coach and campaigner for white South Africans who want to apply for US refugee status, at her residence in Fish Hoek on April 8 2025.
Katia Beeden, life coach and campaigner for white South Africans who want to apply for US refugee status, at her residence in Fish Hoek on April 8 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem/File Photo

The first white South Africans granted refugee status under a programme initiated by US President Donald Trump boarded a plane to leave from the country's main international airport in Johannesburg on Sunday.

A queue of white citizens with airport trolleys full of luggage, much of it wrapped in theft-proof cellophane, waited to have their passports stamped, a Reuters reporter saw, before they entered the departure lounge for their charter flight from OR Tambo International Airport.

“One condition of the permit was to ensure they were vetted in case one has a criminal issue pending,” transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi told Reuters, adding 49 passengers had been cleared.

Journalists were not granted access to those headed to the US.

Msibi said they were due to fly to Dulles Airport outside Washington, DC, and then on to Texas. They had boarded the plane but not yet left as of 8.30pm.

Trump's offer of asylum to white South Africans, specially Afrikaners — the group with the longest history among white settlers in SA and who make up the bulk of whites — has been divisive in the two countries.

In the US it comes as the Trump administration has blocked mostly non-white refugee admissions from the rest of the world.

In SA, it coincides with heightened racial tensions over land and jobs that have dogged domestic politics since the end of white minority rule.

Despite a wider freeze on refugees, Trump called on the US to prioritise resettling Afrikaners, descendants of mostly Dutch early settlers, saying they were “victims of unjust racial discrimination”. The granting of refugee status to white South Africans has been met with a mixture of alarm and ridicule by SA authorities, who said the Trump administration has waded into a domestic political issue it does not understand.

Three decades since Nelson Mandela ushered democracy into SA, the white minority that ruled it has managed to retain most of the wealth amassed under colonialism and apartheid.

Whites own three quarters of private land and about 20 times the wealth of the black majority, according to the Review of Political Economy, an international academic journal. Whites are also the race least affected by joblessness.

Yet the claim that minority white South Africans face discrimination from the black majority has been repeated so often in online chat rooms that is has become orthodoxy for the far right, and has been echoed by Trump's white South African-born ally Elon Musk.

Reuters

MORE:

SA-US tensions rise over resettlement of Afrikaner ‘refugees’

Trump administration accused of continuing to 'grossly undermine and violate' country's sovereignty
News
1 day ago

Afrikaner ‘refugees’ to arrive under US plan as soon as next week

US President Donald Trump's administration plans to send officials to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for an event marking their ...
Politics
3 days ago

'They're taking the land of white farmers and killing them': Trump threatens no-show at G20 in SA

US President Donald Trump has threatened to be a no-show for the G20 Leaders' Summit set to take place in South Africa later this year.
Politics
4 weeks ago

We need a new Afrikaner story: letting go of fear and embracing belonging

The challenge is to ensure that the loudest Afrikaner voices are not those yearning for the 'good old days' but those committed to a more just and ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

LISTEN | 'AfriForum sowing divisions': Ramaphosa responds to AfriForum, Solidarity's visit to Washington DC

President Cyril Ramaphosa says what AfriForum and the trade union Solidarity are doing in the US is sowing divisions in South Africa.
Politics
2 months ago

Almost 70,000 South African inquiries about US refugee relocation: Chamber

Nearly 70,000 South Africans have shown interest in relocating to the US under an offer extended by President Donald Trump.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Afrikaner ‘refugees’ to arrive under US plan as soon as next week Politics
  2. 'This is unacceptable and spineless': Malema after he was denied UK visa Politics
  3. Former ambassador to Thailand, DA chief whip Douglas Gibson dies Politics
  4. 'I remain a proud lesbian': deputy minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike addresses ... Politics
  5. LISTEN | Mbalula claims Malema and Shivambu are secretly managing Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

Breast-milk donations in Uganda saves preterm babies | REUTERS
Pastor Timothy Omotoso court case I First appearance after Televangelist's ...