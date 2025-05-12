Politics

Malema calls for free sanitary pads and school uniforms for poor children

12 May 2025 - 17:26
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed students in Soweto on Sunday. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema wants children from poor families to receive free sanitary pads and school uniforms.

Malema was addressing ward 24 residents in Soweto on Sunday before the by-election on Wednesday,

He said it is unacceptable for poor people to be forced to pay for essential items such as sanitary towels, which can lead to girls missing school during their menstrual cycle.

“We want your children in no-fee schools, universities and schools of poor people to get free sanitary towels every month,” Malema said.

“We want our children to regain their dignity so whenever they are on their period they aren’t forced not to go to school and use things that might damage them and put their lives in danger due to not having sanitary towels.”

Malema highlighted the importance of providing free sanitary products to ensure girls can attend school without interruption or shame.

He also drew a comparison between the availability of free condoms in public hospitals and the lack of free sanitary towels. “Even in clinics we have to place pads just like free condoms are made available. Condoms are not a natural call; it’s a personal choice.” 

Malema also called for free school uniforms for poor children. He criticised the government for not providing pupils with free uniforms while prisoners receive them.

“We need to give children free school uniforms. To show you are led by fools, they give prisoners free uniforms, police officers get free uniforms while they get paid, but those who don’t earn anything are expected to buy uniforms for their children.”

Malema also advocated for free water and electricity for low-income households that rely on social grants.

“It doesn’t make sense that poor people are given social grants but still be required to pay for essential services.” He said the government should provide basic necessities to those who cannot afford them.

TimesLIVE

