Politics

Mashatile says it's 'worrying' Afrikaners are seeking refuge in US

12 May 2025 - 19:10 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
ANC leaders including former party treasurer-general Dr Zweli Mkhize and Deputy President Paul Mashatile attending the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
Image: ANCKZN.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says it is worrying to see Afrikaners leave the country to seek refuge in the US.

Mashatile was commenting after 49 Afrikaners departed for the US after being granted refugee status.

Speaking to the media in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday, Mashatile said South Africa cannot force those who want to leave to remain in the country.

“South Africa is a democratic country, it is for all who live in it — black or white — but those who decide to leave do so on their free will,” he said.

Mashatile was attending the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli.

He said there would be many inquests into struggle stalwarts who might have died mysteriously during apartheid government rule.

Afrikaners who left for US do not qualify as refugees: Lamola

'They are South Africans who have made their own choice in terms of their rights to go to any other country'
Politics
1 day ago

“We need to commend the National Prosecuting Authority for starting this important work,” Mashatile said.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said Mashatile’s presence on Monday showed the party’s ongoing commitment to uncovering the truth about the deaths of anti-apartheid figures and restoring dignity to affected families.

“The attendance of Deputy President Mashatile affirms the ANC’s unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth, restoring dignity to the families of victims of apartheid-era atrocities, and ensuring historical accountability,” the party said in a statement.

The court was packed to capacity on Monday with provincial and regional leadership of the party in attendance.

Former ANC treasurer-general Dr Zweli Mkhize was also in attendance.

Gert van Tonder, a seasoned locomotive boilermaker with 43 years' experience, took the witness stand but his testimony was brief due to a delay in the start of the proceedings.

Another witness who took the stand was W/O Sunette Nel. Nel said she was convinced that Luthuli was assaulted. She will continue with her evidence on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE



First white South Africans granted refugee status arrive in US

US President Donald Trump's administration on Monday welcomed 59 white South Africans it has granted refugee status in the US for being deemed ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | South Africans arrive in the US

US President Donald Trump's offer of asylum to white South Africans, specially Afrikaners, has been divisive in the two countries.
Politics
1 day ago

1967 evidence into death of Chief Luthuli was a fabrication: locomotive expert

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard on Thursday that the alleged scenarios surrounding his death ...
News
5 days ago

If hit by a train, Luthuli would have been killed instantly: expert

Expert says the evidence of Lategan, and that of a fireman who was travelling with him on the day of the alleged incident, was contradictory
Politics
6 days ago

Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears

Luthuli died in 1967 after he was allegedly hit by a train, a claim his family disputes
Politics
1 week ago
