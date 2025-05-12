Politics

WATCH | Lamola gives update on preparations for G20 Leaders’ Summit

12 May 2025 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola is on Monday updating the media on progress made and preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November.

