Politics

WATCH | South Africans arrive in the US

12 May 2025 - 21:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

A group of South Africans are now in the US. For more on this developing story we are joined by Nick Harper, SABC News correspondent For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

Despite a wider freeze on refugees, President Donald Trump called on the US to prioritise resettling Afrikaners, descendants of mostly Dutch early settlers, saying they were “victims of unjust racial discrimination”. 

Trump's offer of asylum to white South Africans, specially Afrikaners, has been divisive in the two countries.

The granting of refugee status to white South Africans has been met with a mixture of alarm and ridicule by South African authorities, who said the Trump administration has waded into a domestic political issue it does not understand.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan

The first 49 white South Africans granted refugee status for being deemed victims of racial discrimination under an offer by US President Donald ...
Politics
1 day ago

Meeting between ANC and Afrikaners: anger at times but cooler heads prevail

A protest by Afrikaners at the Voortrekker Monument last November emerged as a key issue during heated talks between the ANC and Afrikaans leaders ...
News
2 days ago

SA-US tensions rise over resettlement of Afrikaner ‘refugees’

Trump administration accused of continuing to 'grossly undermine and violate' country's sovereignty
News
2 days ago

Time’s up for the madness of the elites

In what can pass for debate, you are either for hiring quotas because look how many whites have jobs, or against them because look how nonracial you ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Elon Musk’s weird Canadian grandpa was ‘a pain in the ass’

Errol Musk says father-in-law opposed his relationship with Elon’s mom, Maye
News
2 days ago

Afrikaner ‘refugees’ to arrive under US plan as soon as next week

US President Donald Trump's administration plans to send officials to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for an event marking their ...
Politics
4 days ago

'Afrikaners are African', says Zanu-PF

Zimbabwe's government is rolling out initial compensation payments of US$3m (R58m) to white farmers whose properties were seized at the turn of the ...
News
1 month ago

'Blacks can visit, but they can't live here'

Despite all its denials, allegations persist that apartheid is alive in the 'Afrikaner culture' enclave of Kleinfontein near Pretoria
News
1 month ago

Orania's white Afrikaner separatists want Trump's help to become state

Last week community leaders from Orania visited the US seeking recognition as an autonomous entity.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. 'He has no place in SA': EFF calls for immediate deportation of Omotoso Politics
  3. Mashatile says it's 'worrying' Afrikaners are seeking refuge in US Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘We need to prioritise South Africans’: Malema wants locals for jobs Politics
  5. WATCH | South Africans arrive in the US Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS
After space race, China wants to win in humanoid robots | REUTERS