Despite a wider freeze on refugees, President Donald Trump called on the US to prioritise resettling Afrikaners, descendants of mostly Dutch early settlers, saying they were “victims of unjust racial discrimination”.
Trump's offer of asylum to white South Africans, specially Afrikaners, has been divisive in the two countries.
The granting of refugee status to white South Africans has been met with a mixture of alarm and ridicule by South African authorities, who said the Trump administration has waded into a domestic political issue it does not understand.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | South Africans arrive in the US
A group of South Africans are now in the US. For more on this developing story we are joined by Nick Harper, SABC News correspondent For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
Despite a wider freeze on refugees, President Donald Trump called on the US to prioritise resettling Afrikaners, descendants of mostly Dutch early settlers, saying they were “victims of unjust racial discrimination”.
Trump's offer of asylum to white South Africans, specially Afrikaners, has been divisive in the two countries.
The granting of refugee status to white South Africans has been met with a mixture of alarm and ridicule by South African authorities, who said the Trump administration has waded into a domestic political issue it does not understand.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan
Meeting between ANC and Afrikaners: anger at times but cooler heads prevail
SA-US tensions rise over resettlement of Afrikaner ‘refugees’
Time’s up for the madness of the elites
Elon Musk’s weird Canadian grandpa was ‘a pain in the ass’
Afrikaner ‘refugees’ to arrive under US plan as soon as next week
'Afrikaners are African', says Zanu-PF
'Blacks can visit, but they can't live here'
Orania's white Afrikaner separatists want Trump's help to become state
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos