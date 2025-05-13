Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

13 May 2025 - 10:05 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

1967 evidence into death of Chief Luthuli was a fabrication: locomotive expert

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard on Thursday that the alleged scenarios surrounding his death ...
News
5 days ago

If hit by a train, Luthuli would have been killed instantly: expert

Expert says the evidence of Lategan, and that of a fireman who was travelling with him on the day of the alleged incident, was contradictory
Politics
6 days ago

Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears

Luthuli died in 1967 after he was allegedly hit by a train, a claim his family disputes
Politics
1 week ago
