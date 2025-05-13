Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and police minister Senzo Mchunu are answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.
They are being quizzed on various issues, including eradicating gangsterism and drug abuse in schools, and are expected to provide an update on the state capture task team.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ntshavheni, Mchunu answer oral questions in NCOP
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
