Politics

Former premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube earns doctorate in administration from UKZN

14 May 2025 - 15:20
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has graduated with a doctorate from UKZN.
Former KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has graduated with a doctorate from UKZN.
Image: UKZN

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has graduated with a doctorate in public administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Her doctoral thesis titled “Legislative and institutional arrangements for poverty alleviation in iLembe district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa”, where she examined institutional gaps in implementing the poverty eradication master plan, was motivated by her experience in public service.

“I’m passionate about ensuring that whenever government provides services they are effective, efficient, corruption-free and bring about equity and improved lived experiences for communities,” she said.

“I’m relieved and motivated to have been able to achieve so much in my life. I hope my achievement will motivate many other people and the youth to understand the importance of academic achievements.

“I am grateful to my country, my leadership and my organisation, the ANC, for investing so much in me. I could not have done it without the support of many people along the way — especially my family.”

A pianist, a priest and a maths whizz walk onto the graduation stage

A cohort of 8,116 students will take to the UKZN stage to receive their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across 14 ceremonies.
News
1 week ago

Dube-Ncube has a master of public administration and three diplomas in public management, management & leadership and training & development.

She served as South Africa's ambassador to the Czech Republic and as MEC in portfolios such as co-operative governance & traditional affairs, treasury and economic development, tourism & environmental affairs.

She was the first woman premier in KZN from 2022 until 2024. She is now a member of the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal task team.

She encouraged government officials to pursue postgraduate studies.

Postgraduate studies can assist government with data so financial and human resources allocations are based on qualitative and quantitative analysis, rather than basing decisions on pressures that sometimes are based on individuals’ preferences, and pressure groups.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value

'Witnessing awakening, for domestic workers and employers, is powerful,' says UKZN graduate Thobeka Ntini-Makununika
News
1 week ago

Second in 120 years: Thobile makes maths history at Rhodes University

'Encouraging to see young black women pioneering in traditionally underrepresented fields and excelling at the highest academic levels'
News
4 weeks ago

There's a new doctor in town: deputy police minister Boshielo gets her PhD

Deputy minister of police Shela Polly Boshielo has added another milestone to her illustrious career, earning a doctorate degree in administration ...
News
4 weeks ago

Harmful cultural practices suppress rural women's autonomy, says UFS sociology PhD Mavis Soko

Mavis Soko, who graduated as a doctor of sociology from the University of the Free State this month, hopes her research on the lack of sexual ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Trump announces SA leaders’ visit, Ramaphosa awaits green light Politics
  2. Three things you need to qualify for the US refugee programme Politics
  3. RECORDED | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘We need to prioritise South Africans’: Malema wants locals for jobs Politics
  5. ‘We cannot kill the economy to preserve ecology’: Gwede Mantashe on energy ... Politics

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
Only face-to-face meeting with Putin can bring ceasefire: Zelenskiy | REUTERS