A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
Judge Phillip Loubser is expected to hand down his ruling on whether other defence lawyers can cross-examine Moroadi Cholota.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota resumes
Courtesy of SABC
A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
Judge Phillip Loubser is expected to hand down his ruling on whether other defence lawyers can cross-examine Moroadi Cholota.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule
Magalies Water dismisses 'malicious' claims of awarding tender to Sodi
Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos