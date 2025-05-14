Politics

WATCH LIVE | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota resumes

14 May 2025 - 09:39 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Judge Phillip Loubser is expected to hand down his ruling on whether other defence lawyers can cross-examine Moroadi Cholota.

READ MORE:

'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule

Former Free State premier and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is ready to take the stand in the Bloemfontein high court to respond in the ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Magalies Water dismisses 'malicious' claims of awarding tender to Sodi

Magalies Water has dismissed claims that the tender for the Klipvoor bulk water supply scheme project has been awarded to controversial businessman ...
News
1 month ago

Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs

The Free State High Court on Monday dismissed an urgent application by the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, ...
News
8 months ago
