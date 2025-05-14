Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

14 May 2025 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE
The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Investigator believes Chief Albert Luthuli was assaulted, not hit by train

One of the lead investigators into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli has slammed the train driver and his crew for interfering ...
1 day ago

Mashatile says it's 'worrying' Afrikaners are seeking refuge in US

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says it is worrying to see Afrikaners leave the country to seek refuge in the US.
2 days ago

If hit by a train, Luthuli would have been killed instantly: expert

Expert says the evidence of Lategan, and that of a fireman who was travelling with him on the day of the alleged incident, was contradictory
1 week ago

Chief Albert Luthuli may have been victim of assault, reopened inquest hears

Luthuli died in 1967 after he was allegedly hit by a train, a claim his family disputes
1 week ago
