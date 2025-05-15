Politics

ANC retains KZN Midlands ward, sees off MK Party and IFP

15 May 2025 - 12:19 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The ANC retained ward 4 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, defeating the IFP and MK Party in a highly contested by-election. File photo.
The ANC retained ward 4 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, defeating the IFP and MK Party in a highly contested by-election. File photo.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

The ANC retained ward 4 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, defeating the IFP and MK Party in a highly contested by-election.

The ANC got 1,436 votes against 712 received by the IFP and 635 for the MK party. The MK Party went into the by-election as perceived front-runners after its outstanding performance in the recent polls in ward 110 in Durban and ward 18 in Mandeni.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi, who congratulated Makhosazane Bhengu on her election as councillor, said the party was humbled by the mandate from the residents of the ward in the Mpofana local municipality.

“Retaining this ward is not just a political win but a profound endorsement of the ANC’s commitment to service delivery and community development. The residents have spoken decisively, demonstrating through the ballot that the ANC remains the trusted custodian of their hopes for a better, more dignified life,” said Sibisi.

“We are proud that the ANC campaign remained peaceful, people-centred, and focused on issues affecting the community.

“During our door-to-door campaigns, residents expressed appreciation for the ANC’s efforts in restoring their dignity through service delivery. However, they also raised urgent concerns, particularly regarding services that require immediate attention, particularly from the uMgungundlovu district municipality, Mpofana local municipality and the department of transport. These matters will be prioritised without delay.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MK Party wins another ward in KZN by-election

The MK Party continued to show its strength ahead of next year's local government elections by snatching a ward from the ANC in a by-election in ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Ladysmith residents threaten shutdown over water crisis caused by municipality ‘incompetence’

The planned protest action comes after some residents claim they have been without water for almost a month
News
2 weeks ago

IFP claims victory in northern KZN by-election

The IFP has consolidated its power in the Umhlabuyalingana local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal after defeating the ANC in a by-election on ...
Politics
3 months ago

Slain ANC councillor received threatening call before hit

Slain ANC ward councillor Phendukani Mabhida received a threatening call allegedly from someone known to him last week, who told him his days are ...
Politics
3 months ago

Cameras on water tankers help nab KZN municipal workers

Four staff members from Umzinyathi district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal have been suspended after they were implicated in the theft and illegal ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF slams MP's removal from parliament after questioning Buyambo Mantashe's ... Politics
  2. Three things you need to qualify for the US refugee programme Politics
  3. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  4. Correctional services minister Groenewald under fire over 'missing prisoners' ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa will not be bullied in Trump talks — Ntshavheni Politics

Latest Videos

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to hand down judgment
Omotoso