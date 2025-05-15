The ANC retained ward 4 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, defeating the IFP and MK Party in a highly contested by-election.
The ANC got 1,436 votes against 712 received by the IFP and 635 for the MK party. The MK Party went into the by-election as perceived front-runners after its outstanding performance in the recent polls in ward 110 in Durban and ward 18 in Mandeni.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi, who congratulated Makhosazane Bhengu on her election as councillor, said the party was humbled by the mandate from the residents of the ward in the Mpofana local municipality.
“Retaining this ward is not just a political win but a profound endorsement of the ANC’s commitment to service delivery and community development. The residents have spoken decisively, demonstrating through the ballot that the ANC remains the trusted custodian of their hopes for a better, more dignified life,” said Sibisi.
“We are proud that the ANC campaign remained peaceful, people-centred, and focused on issues affecting the community.
“During our door-to-door campaigns, residents expressed appreciation for the ANC’s efforts in restoring their dignity through service delivery. However, they also raised urgent concerns, particularly regarding services that require immediate attention, particularly from the uMgungundlovu district municipality, Mpofana local municipality and the department of transport. These matters will be prioritised without delay.”
ANC retains KZN Midlands ward, sees off MK Party and IFP
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
