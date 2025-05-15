Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa to visit US next week to meet Donald Trump, presidency confirms

15 May 2025 - 07:01 By Sfundo Parakozov
Image: Gulshan Khan/Getty Images/Reuters/Leah Millis

President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to the US on a working visit next week and will meet US President Donald Trump on May 21, Ramaphosa's office said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“President Ramaphosa will meet President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest,” the presidency said.

“The president's visit to the US provides a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries,” the statement added.

Relations between South Africa and the US have soured significantly since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Trump has cut all US financial assistance to South Africa, citing disapproval of its land reform policy and of its genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Washington's ally Israel. This week the Trump administration welcomed 49 white South Africans to whom it has granted refugee status, having deemed them victims of racial discrimination.

South Africa maintains there is no evidence of persecution of white people in the country and Ramaphosa has said the US government “has got the wrong end of the stick”.

The US is South Africa's second-largest bilateral trading partner after China.

Reuters

READ MORE

‘They don’t want to embrace changes in our country’: Ramaphosa on Afrikaners who fled to the US

President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticised the group of Afrikaners who fled to the US claiming they face persecution in SA.
Politics
1 day ago

'Afrikaans refugees' are still South African citizens: immigration lawyer

The 49 South African refugees who left the country for the US cannot be deprived of their South African citizenship, an immigration lawyer says.
News
1 day ago

First white South Africans granted refugee status arrive in US

US President Donald Trump's administration on Monday welcomed 59 white South Africans it has granted refugee status in the US for being deemed ...
Politics
2 days ago
