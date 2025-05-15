Politics

eThekwini wins court victory over Westville ratepayers' association

Council committed to being clean, accountable and transparent: mayor Xaba

15 May 2025 - 15:51 By Lwazi Hlangu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba. File photo.
eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Durban high court has rejected the Westville Ratepayers' Association's (WRA) application challenging the lawfulness of the rates charged by eThekwini municipality two decades ago.

The ratepayer group had taken the city to court seeking to recover the rates they paid between 2005 and 2008, claiming that the payments they made in that period was not lawful due to the municipality’s failure to properly promulgate rates.

They backed this claim by an investigation report that WRA had commissioned which found that the municipality had not published the rates promulgation in the Provincial Gazette, thereby not complying with all relevant legislation.

However, the municipality challenged this and maintained that it had complied with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and published the promulgation in the Gazette.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the presiding judge confirmed that the WRA did not dispute the assertion made by the city.

“Furthermore, the judge said that ‘leaving aside that the application was based on a meritless investigation report, I disagree with the applicant that the municipality was obliged to comply with all relevant legislation in promulgating rates,’” she said.

Anant Singh complains to ANC about eThekwini's 'sabotage' of film studios

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to act against eThekwini municipality officials who might be implicated in an apparent sabotage of world renowned ...
Politics
1 day ago

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba welcomed the judgement, saying it showcased the city’s dedication to conducting its business within the framework of the law.

“Residents must rest assured of our commitment to run a clean, accountable and transparent administration,” he said.

Xaba reiterated his willingness to engage with residents if they had concerns about municipal affairs and stressed the need to resolve disputes constructively.

Meanwhile, the WRA and the eThekwini Ratepayers' Protest Movement Association (ERPM) chair Asad Gaffar told TimesLIVE that their legal team was “preparing something” and commenting on whether they would be taking the matter further would be premature.

He said they are yet to have a sit-down with their legal team for a full analysis of the judgment but from his understanding, the city got off on a technicality. They used the Local Government Transition Act “which allowed them to get away with this”, he said.

Before this application, the WRA had famously staged a rates boycott against the city after the tariff increases that the city imposed ahead of the 2023/24 financial year. They argued that the increases were excessive and had been imposed without proper consultation, which resulted in them making their payments to a trust account instead of to the municipality.

The city responded by cutting off services to those who were withholding their payments and the association’s court interdict against the practice was eventually rejected, forcing them to pay the municipality, including penalties, interest and reconnection fees.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Durban Chamber of Commerce backs Lenmed’s vision for medical tourism and economic growth

Organised business believes the new Lenmed eThekwini Acute Rehabilitation Centre is a powerful vote of confidence in Durban’s “resilience, economic ...
News
2 days ago

eThekwini employees arrested for diesel theft

Two employees of eThekwini municipality have been arrested after they were allegedly caught red-handed stealing diesel.
News
3 days ago

Surf's up for headless chickens: Ritual slaughter bedevils KZN beaches

Residents say horrified tourists scared off by killing of animals
News
5 days ago

Never-ending horror in Inanda, South Africa’s crime capital

Inanda is a lawless zone, plagued by gangs and weak law enforcement by under-resourced police
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Ratepayers see red over KwaDukuza mayor's home guard bill

Dolphin Coast residents' association says there isn't budget for better service delivery — and residents have to fork out for an almost 10% rates ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF slams MP's removal from parliament after questioning Buyambo Mantashe's ... Politics
  2. Three things you need to qualify for the US refugee programme Politics
  3. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  4. Correctional services minister Groenewald under fire over 'missing prisoners' ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa will not be bullied in Trump talks — Ntshavheni Politics

Latest Videos

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to hand down judgment
Omotoso