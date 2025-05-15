A leaked list of new appointments to Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards has sparked a public debate after the revelation that Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, has been named chairperson of the merSETA board.
The list identifies him with the notable credential: “Son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.”
The appointment has fuelled concerns about nepotism in public service, prompting questions on whether people related to politicians should be barred from public service jobs?
We would like to hear your view.
POLL | Should people who are related to politicians be barred from public service jobs?
Image: 123RF
A leaked list of new appointments to Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards has sparked a public debate after the revelation that Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, has been named chairperson of the merSETA board.
The list identifies him with the notable credential: “Son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.”
The appointment has fuelled concerns about nepotism in public service, prompting questions on whether people related to politicians should be barred from public service jobs?
We would like to hear your view.
READ MORE:
EFF slams MP's removal from parliament after questioning Buyambo Mantashe's Seta board appointment
EFF dissolves student command for youth command: Inside red berets' structural shakeup
EFF student command president Lonzi hails Malema for refusing to close shop
Rant calling for Ndlozi as EFF deputy president gets student expelled
'The betrayer is having sleepless nights': Shivambu's 'small parties' remarks ruffles EFF MPs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos