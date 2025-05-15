Politics

POLL | Should people who are related to politicians be barred from public service jobs?

15 May 2025 - 11:59 By TimesLIVE
Rigorous staff recruitment practices are key to combating qualifications fraud. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A leaked list of new appointments to Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards has sparked a public debate after the revelation that Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, has been named chairperson of the merSETA board.

The list identifies him with the notable credential: “Son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.”

The appointment has fuelled concerns about nepotism in public service, prompting questions on whether people related to politicians should be barred from public service jobs?

We would like to hear your view.

