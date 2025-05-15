The City of Tshwane has improved its revenue collection by 2% in the past seven months, resulting in the city's financial state being stable, according to deputy mayor Eugene Modise.
Delivering the 2025/26 budget speech at Tshwane House on Thursday, Modise said that as a result of that improvement, the city's revenue had increased by R777.5m due to improved billing, revenue collection and interest earned.
Modise said the budget he tabled was a fully funded budget.
“The capital budget is R2.4bn and our operational budget is R52.2bn and the total grant is R7.4bn. It is important to note that this budget has been fully funded without relying on borrowing.
“A fully funded budget is essential to securing the city's financial stability,” he said.
Modise said the budget was crafted to prioritise six strategic focus areas .
“Financial stability and revenue collection enhancement, economic revitalisation and investment attraction, infrastructure development and civic delivery, safe and clean, and social service wellbeing.”
The budget seeks to ensure that rates and tariffs are as fair and affordable as possible, said Modise.
SowetanLIVE
Tshwane's revenue up R777.5m due to better billing, collection: deputy mayor
Eugene Modise says budget has been fully funded without relying on borrowing
Image: Supplied
The City of Tshwane has improved its revenue collection by 2% in the past seven months, resulting in the city's financial state being stable, according to deputy mayor Eugene Modise.
Delivering the 2025/26 budget speech at Tshwane House on Thursday, Modise said that as a result of that improvement, the city's revenue had increased by R777.5m due to improved billing, revenue collection and interest earned.
Modise said the budget he tabled was a fully funded budget.
“The capital budget is R2.4bn and our operational budget is R52.2bn and the total grant is R7.4bn. It is important to note that this budget has been fully funded without relying on borrowing.
“A fully funded budget is essential to securing the city's financial stability,” he said.
Modise said the budget was crafted to prioritise six strategic focus areas .
“Financial stability and revenue collection enhancement, economic revitalisation and investment attraction, infrastructure development and civic delivery, safe and clean, and social service wellbeing.”
The budget seeks to ensure that rates and tariffs are as fair and affordable as possible, said Modise.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Riding to Pretoria in fine style
'Declare us a disaster area': about 30 households affected by sinkhole in Centurion
Tshwane restores electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after commitment to settle debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos