Tshwane's revenue up R777.5m due to better billing, collection: deputy mayor

Eugene Modise says budget has been fully funded without relying on borrowing

15 May 2025 - 15:43
Eugene Modise said the budget was crafted to prioritise six strategic focus areas for the city.
Image: Supplied

The City of Tshwane has improved its revenue collection by 2% in the past seven months, resulting in the city's financial state being stable, according to deputy mayor Eugene Modise.

Delivering the 2025/26 budget speech at Tshwane House on Thursday, Modise said that as a result of that improvement, the city's revenue had increased by R777.5m due to improved billing, revenue collection and interest earned.

Modise said the budget he tabled was a fully funded budget.

“The capital budget is R2.4bn and our operational budget is R52.2bn and the total grant is R7.4bn. It is important to note that this budget has been fully funded without relying on borrowing.

“A fully funded budget is essential to securing the city's financial stability,” he said.

Modise said the budget was crafted to prioritise six strategic focus areas .

“Financial stability and revenue collection enhancement, economic revitalisation and investment attraction, infrastructure development and civic delivery, safe and clean, and social service wellbeing.”

The budget seeks to ensure that rates and tariffs are as fair and affordable as possible, said Modise.

