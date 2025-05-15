Politics

WATCH | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota

15 May 2025 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE
A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Judge Phillip Loubser is expected to hand down his ruling on whether other defence lawyers can cross-examine Moroadi Cholota.

