A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
Judge Phillip Loubser is expected to hand down his ruling on whether other defence lawyers can cross-examine Moroadi Cholota.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Asbestos trial involving Ace Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota
Courtesy of SABC
A trial within a trial involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule's personal assistant resumes in the high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
Judge Phillip Loubser is expected to hand down his ruling on whether other defence lawyers can cross-examine Moroadi Cholota.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs
After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail
NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos