WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

15 May 2025 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

Postmortem conducted on Luthuli was of poor quality: KZN chief pathologist

KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Dr Sibusiso Ntsele has described as “poor quality” the postmortem report conducted in 1967 on ANC president-general ...
Politics
1 day ago

Investigator believes Chief Albert Luthuli was assaulted, not hit by train

One of the lead investigators into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli has slammed the train driver and his crew for interfering ...
Politics
2 days ago

1967 evidence into death of Chief Luthuli was a fabrication: locomotive expert

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard on Thursday that the alleged scenarios surrounding his death ...
News
1 week ago
