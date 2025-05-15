Politics

WATCH | Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on cabinet meeting

15 May 2025 - 10:56 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on cabinet meeting outcomes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni

MPs suspect private airports are hives of serious criminal activities.
Politics
1 day ago

Ntshavheni: DA trying to use budget to force reversal of Expropriation Act, Bela, NHI

Minister in the Presidency and cabinet spokesperson Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has accused the DA of trying to use the budget to force the government to ...
Politics
2 months ago

Solidarity and AfriForum free to take up Trump's offer, says minister Ntshavheni

Those wanting to take up US President Donald Trump's offer to resettle are free to do so, says minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF slams MP's removal from parliament after questioning Buyambo Mantashe's ... Politics
  2. Three things you need to qualify for the US refugee programme Politics
  3. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  4. Correctional services minister Groenewald under fire over 'missing prisoners' ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa will not be bullied in Trump talks — Ntshavheni Politics

Latest Videos

Peru says suspect in miner killings arrested in Colombia | REUTERS
The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to hand down judgment