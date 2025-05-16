Politics

Fedusa welcomes withdrawal of Seta board chairpersons

16 May 2025 - 15:59
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane says she will establish a new independent panel to process Seta board chair nominations and recommend candidates. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has welcomed the withdrawal of the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairpersons' appointments.

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane withdrew the appointments on Thursday with immediate effect.

A leaked list of new appointments to Seta boards sparked a public debate after the revelation that Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, had been named chairperson of the merSETA board. The list identifies him with the notable credential: “Son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe”.

“I have taken the decision to withdraw previous appointments in response to public concerns,” Nkabane said on Thursday.

Fedusa said its affiliate, the National Tertiary Education Union, had written a letter to Nkabane, expressing grave concern over the process and seeming lack of transparency in the appointment of Seta board chairpersons.

