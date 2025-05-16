Politics

Higher education minister withdraws recently appointed Seta board chairs

16 May 2025 - 06:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane says she will establish a new independent panel to process Seta board chair nominations and recommend candidates. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane on Thursday withdrew the appointment of Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairpersons with immediate effect.

She said the decision was taken after broader consultations with stakeholders in the post school education and training sector and their counsel regarding the appointments.

A leaked list of new appointments to Seta boards sparked a public debate after the revelation that Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, had been named chairperson of the merSETA board. The list identifies him with the notable credential: “Son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe”.

“I have taken the decision to withdraw previous appointments in response to public concerns,” Nkabane said.

She called on all relevant constituencies to nominate candidates. She said the integrity of the process for appointments will be made in terms of the guidelines outlined in the Skills Development Act, as amended.

POLL | Should people who are related to politicians be barred from public service jobs?

A leaked list of new appointments to Sector Education and Training Authority boards has sparked a public debate.
Politics
23 hours ago

“Further, I take this decision in the interest of good governance and transparency to ensure accountability of the appointment process. In this regard I will reopen the process by issuing a government gazette calling for nominations for a limited run of seven days.”

She will also establish a new independent panel to process the nominations and recommend candidates.

“The process will put emphasis on merit, competencies and relevant experiences, with balanced representations in terms of race, gender, youth and persons with disabilities. Similar to the previous process, all recommended candidates will have to pass the necessary screening and vetting processes.”

Nkabane, “in the interest of transparency and good governance”, presented the data of qualifications of the previously recommended board chairs.

“From 20 Seta board chairs previously recommended, there were three doctoral degrees (NQF level 10), at least 15 Master's degrees (NQF 09) and two medical doctors.”

Among others, their competencies ranged from engineers to chartered accountants, auditors, advocates, medical doctors and governance experts.

“It is my intention to present new board chairs in the shortest time possible.”

TimesLIVE

