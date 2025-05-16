Politics

Nadel welcomes posthumous conferral of senior counsel status on Duma Nokwe

16 May 2025 - 20:51 By Ernest Mabuza
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a tribute at Saturday's reburial ceremony of advocate Duma Nokwe. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a tribute at Saturday's reburial ceremony of advocate Duma Nokwe. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) has welcomed with gratitude and pride the historic decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to posthumously confer the status of senior counsel (silk) on advocate Dumasile (Duma) Nokwe.

The president made the announcement on Friday on the eve of the legal practitioner’s reburial in the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday. He will be reburied along with his wife, Vuyiswa Malangabi-Nokwe, who died in 2008.

Nokwe died in Zambia in 1978, aged 50. He had lived in exile since 1963. His remains were repatriated to South Africa last year. Ramaphosa also accorded Nokwe a special provincial official funeral and will deliver a tribute at Saturday's ceremony.

“This long-awaited honour is a fitting recognition of advocate Nokwe’s indelible contribution to the fight for justice, equality and the transformation of South Africa’s legal landscape,” Nadel said.

Nadel said Nokwe, who distinguished himself as the first black advocate to be admitted to the Johannesburg Bar in the 1950s, exemplified courage, resilience and commitment to justice during a time of profound adversity.

“Despite the oppressive barriers of apartheid and the systemic exclusion of black legal practitioners from the profession, adv Nokwe fought to uphold the highest values of the legal profession and the principles of democracy, human rights and social justice.”

Nadel applauded the gesture as a step towards affirming the rich history of black excellence in the legal field and correcting the historical injustices of the legal profession.

