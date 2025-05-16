Former DA MP Renaldo Gouws has issued a public apology after reaching an out-of-court settlement with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which will withdraw a hate-speech case lodged against him in the equality court.
The controversy stems from resurfaced footage from 2010 in which Gouws reacted angrily to EFF leader Julius Malema chanting “Kill the boer, kill the farmer.”
In the video, Gouws used the k-word, called Malema a “black idiot” and described those who sang with him as “barbaric people”.
After the backlash and legal action, Gouws posted an apology video on X and YouTube, stating: “The commission and I have reached an out-of-court settlement. This means they will withdraw the hate speech case against me before the equality court. One of the requirements is to make an apology video.”
In his apology, Gouws admitted his words were “deeply hurtful” to black South Africans, though he stood by his view that the chant itself was insensitive and divisive.
The SAHRC is expected to issue a statement on the matter soon.
POLL | Did Renaldo Gouws get off too easily or does he deserve a second chance after apology?
Image: Eugene Coetzee
TimesLIVE
Most read
Latest Videos