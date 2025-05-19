Politics

Gwede Mantashe is acting president while Ramaphosa, Mashatile travel

19 May 2025 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Veteran politician Gwede Mantashe is acting president this week. File image
Veteran politician Gwede Mantashe is acting president this week. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Mineral and energy resources minister Gwede Mantashe has been designated acting president of the country from May 18 to 22.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile are on working visits to the US and France respectively.

Ramaphosa is due to meet US President Donald Trump on May 21 “to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest”, according to the Presidency's office. Mashatile will participate in the SA-France Investment Conference.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Diplomacy is key to success in Trump talks

In his celebrated poem penned in 1936, the Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes writes: “Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | So what exactly does Trump want? South Africa is about to find out

The meeting between Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump will not be a rational meeting because nothing is rational about the assault on South Africa, ...
Opinion & Analysis
23 hours ago

Into the mouth of Trump hell

Government officials expect a ‘robust’ and ‘extremely difficult’ session for Ramaphosa in the Oval Office
News
2 days ago

Is Cyril walking into a Trump trap?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be taking the risk of his political life when he meets US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Ramaphosa must choose the West over state failure and poverty

South Africa stands at a watershed moment. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s imminent meeting with President Donald Trump presents a historic opportunity: ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A leader of humility and service': ANC mourns death of Women’s League deputy ... Politics
  2. 'They made a mistake': Steenhuisen slams Afrikaners who fled to US Politics
  3. ‘It’s a waste of time’: Malema criticises Ramaphosa’s US visit Politics
  4. Gwede Mantashe is acting president while Ramaphosa, Mashatile travel Politics
  5. Mfeka does U-turn on his resignation from MK Party Politics

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Diepkloof protest chaos claims two lives, trucks looted