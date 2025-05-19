'I’m not related to Kallie Kriel, I’m his antithesis': Pieter Kriel distances himself from AfriForum CEO

South African activist Pieter Kriel has publicly distanced himself from AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, emphasising they share no connection, neither familial nor ideological.
In a social media post, Kriel stated: “I’m not related to Kallie Kriel, I’m his antithesis. I don’t fight for preservation — I fight for transformation. I don’t romanticise apartheid, I want to bury it. I stand for unity, not segregation. Stop lumping me with fossils.”
Pieter Kriel, known for his outspoken views, also denounced the notion of a “white genocide” in South Africa, labelling it a myth designed to incite fear. He pointed out that while white South Africans make up just 7% of the population, they still control 70% of the country’s resources, arguing that the real issue is not violence but resistance to equality.
He criticised those who promote the genocide narrative while ignoring global issues, saying: “If you cry ‘genocide’ where it doesn’t exist and stay silent while Gaza burns, you’re just a coward with wi-fi.”
Meanwhile, Kallie Kriel has said he has never heard of Pieter Kriel or encountered any grassroots support for his views.
“It seems he is just another social media warrior desperate for fame. I don’t give attention or respond to social media warriors with no support base who are simply looking for attention. The same applies to Pieter,” he said.
