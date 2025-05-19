Politics

‘It’s a waste of time’: Malema criticises Ramaphosa’s US visit

19 May 2025 - 07:40
EFF leader Julius Malema slams President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the US.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the US, citing the country's budget crisis.

Ramaphosa will visit the US from Monday to Thursday to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues, aiming to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Addressing members of the media at Nkululekweni Royal Residence after meeting AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo on Sunday, Malema said Ramaphosa's timing is off, given the country's struggles with the budget presentation.

“Once the budget comes for the third time, it means it's a crisis,” Malema said.

“You cannot leave your country in a crisis and go to America where you'll be ill-treated.”

He said the visit is a “waste of time” and Ramaphosa might be forced to compromise on South African policies to appease Trump.

“It’s a waste of time. If he wants them to start treating him differently and is going to beg them to attend the G20, he is going have to compromise some of the fundamental policies of this country, which we are not prepared [to accept].”

Malema also addressed the recent departure of 49 Afrikaners to the US, saying they are not being persecuted in SA.

“We are not killing white people, we are demanding our land. We are having a robust debate on land in SA, and that must never be used to silence us by America.”

He questioned the validity of the Afrikaners' claims, suggesting they are not farmers and may have staged their departure for media attention.

“If the people are farmers, it means there are farms available. Why are we not expropriating them because they've abandoned them?”

